Mayor Park Met with Delegation from Hamburg City Council

Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun met with the Hamburg City Council delegation earlier last week at City Hall to discuss exchange and cooperation plans between Busan and Hamburg and ask for support for the Busan World Expo 2030.

Mayor Park welcomed Carola Feitt, chairman of the Hamburg City Council and the delegation, who visited Busan for the first time.

“Thank you for the warm hospitality,” said Feitt. “Busan is showing the results of rapid economic growth, and I was impressed by the fact that it is a dynamic and functional city.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Busan on November 5 where Mayor Park suggested to the president that Busan and Hamburg become sister cities.

Mayor Park Hyung-jun emphasized the expansion of exchanges and cooperation in the future between the two cities.

He also asked for Germany’s support for the 2030 World Expo bid.