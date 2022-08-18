Mayor Park Proposes Alternative Military Service For BTS Members to Help 2030 World Expo Bid

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon has proposed the alternative military service for BTS members, who are the goodwill ambassadors of World Expo 2030 Busan.

While South Korea is mobilizing all of its diplomatic capabilities to attract World Expo 2030 Busan, Mayor Park believes it to be necessary amid increased competition and the aggressive attraction activities of Saudi Arabia, a rival country.

An amendment to the Military Service Act to allow popular artists to serve as arts and sports personnel is currently pending in the National Assembly.