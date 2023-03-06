Mayor Park Returns From African Tour to Promote World Expo Bid

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon reported on the outcome of his trip to 3 African countries

where he promoted the World Expo 2030 Busan bid as a presidential envoy.

At a press briefing at Busan City Hall yesterday afternoon, Mayor Park said that South Korea must divide roles with the presidential office and others to focus on Africa until August. He added that he also intends to go back one more time.

He said that Busan will be at an overall advantage if it can match the proportion of support for Saudi Arabia among African countries.

He visited Lesotho, South Africa, and Angola during a 10-day schedule from the 22nd of last month meeting top officials to ask for their support of the Busan bid.