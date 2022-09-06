Mayor Park Visits Damaged Properties as Busan Begins its Clean-up

On the afternoon of the 6th, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon visited Songdo Beach and Yongho Byeolbit Park, which were damaged by strong winds and waves from Typhoon Hinnamno, to check the restoration progress, encourage restoration personnel, and provide additional support for heavy equipment and restoration personnel.

In order to minimize subsequent damage and inconvenience to citizens, prompt recovery measures were encouraged.

Mayor Park’s visit this time led to the 24-hour emergency response situation for typhoon Hinnamno on the 5th, and immediately went to the sites of the typhoon damage to check the situation and come up with a quick recovery plan.

Typhoon Hinnamno hit the city at 6 a.m. made landfall about 10 km northeast of Busan and escaped through the sea off Ulsan. Thanks to the mature civic consciousness of Busan citizens who listened to Mayor Park’s public opinion and refrained from outside activities, there were no casualties, but strong winds and material damage due to oversea waves did occur.

The city of Busan mobilized 7,600 employees after upgrading to the third stage of emergency and starting emergency work. In order to minimize the damage of typhoons, by conducting surveillance activities such as environmental maintenance from time to time together with related organizations.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all citizens, including the public, and military, who have worked hard to respond to Typhoon Hinnamno. We will preemptively respond to various natural disasters and make securing the safety of citizens a top priority for our municipal administration,” Mayor Park said.