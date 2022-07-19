Mayor Park Visits ‘LG Innovation Gallery’

On the morning of the 19th, Busan Mayor Park Heung-joon visited LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul and observed the LG Innovation Gallery.

LG Science Park, established in April 2018, is the largest convergence research complex in Korea by an affiliate of the LG Group. The LG Innovation Gallery is a group exhibition hall where LG future technologies and core products are concentrated and is located in LG Science Park.

Yesterday’s visit was made at the official invitation of LG CNS, and Mayor Park visited the LG Innovation Gallery along with the heads of departments and departments leading the future industries in Busan, the heads of future technology innovation departments, and manufacturing innovation department heads.

Under the guidance of LG CNS President Kim Young-seop, Vice President Hyun Shin-kyun, Executive Vice President Choi Moon-geun, and Executive Vice President In-sang Yoo, Mayor Park toured and experienced the main products of the LG Innovation Gallery.

Starting with virtual reality (VR) in ‘LG 5G Zone’, the artificial intelligence robot Chloe in ‘Robot Zone’, LG Rollable TV in ‘OLED Zone’, and transparent T-OLED technology. The ‘Office OMNIPOD’, a future self-driving vehicle that integrates electric vehicles and LG’s future technologies, wase also boarded.

In addition, he visited the ‘Smart Factory Zone’ where you can check LG’s smart manufacturing technology and the ‘Smart Home Zone’ based on LG ThinQ to see LG’s world-class digital advanced technology.

Mayor Park said that he was impressed with the demonstration of the artificial intelligence chef bot’s noodle cooking, and expressed interest in the commercialization time of the autonomous vehicle ‘Office OMNIPOD’.