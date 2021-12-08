Mayor Park Visits Medical Staff at Haeundae Paik Hospital to Assess COVID-19 Situation

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon visited Haeundae Paik Hospital at 9:30 am yesterday to check the current status of COVID-19 response to the rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases, and met to talk with medical staff.

Recently, the Busan area maintains between 100-200 confirmed cases every day, but as of 00:00 on the 8th, 253 people were confirmed positive, the highest in the city’s history.

In particular, as the number of confirmed cases increased, the number of severely ill patients also increased significantly, and the number of critically ill patients in Busan, from 15 on the 8th of last month, increased nearly threefold in one month to 42 yesterday, raising concerns about the shortage of beds and the collapse of the medical system.

In response, Busan Mayor Park visited Haeundae Paik Hospital, an institution that operates beds for critically ill patients, to check the status of response to critically ill patients, encourage medical staff, and listen to difficulties in carrying out work.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the medical staff who are working tirelessly day and night on the front lines of COVID-19. Thank you for your efforts,” he said.

“The spread of COVID-19 across the country is not slowing down, and Busan is also in a very serious situation where the number of critically ill patients is rapidly increasing, especially among the elderly. We will do our best to find a way to help the medical staff even a little bit more.”

Currently, there are a total of 728 beds in Busan, of which 63 are operated as beds for critically ill patients.

The city plans to respond to the surge in critically ill patients by promptly securing beds for severe and semi-severe cases through continuous consultation with medical institutions, and to overcome the medical system crisis by quickly establishing a home treatment organization and system.

Mayor Meets With Education Superintendent and Urges People to Refrain From Public Gatherings

Mayor Park and the city’s Superintendent of Education Kim Seok-joon held an emergency joint press conference yesterday and urged people to refrain from private gatherings and get vaccinated to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Mayor Park said that infections have been indiscriminately spreading at schools, bathhouses, and other locations while the hospital capacity has been stretched to the limit.

The mayor urged people to refrain from gatherings and to get vaccinated while observing quarantine rules.