Image: Tongyeong City
MBC Documentary Prime Features Tongyeong’s Wellness Tourist Destinations

The city of Tongyeong introduced various local wellness tourism resources, such as the barefoot forest experience of Naples Farm and the yacht tour of Hansan Marina Resort, through MBC Documentary Prime, which was broadcast at 7:10 am on October 9th.

Wellness tourism provides an experience for healthy people to recover from fatigue through travel, reduce emotional anxiety such as stress, and ultimately improve their quality of life. In other words, wellness tourism aims to achieve harmony between physical, emotional, social, intellectual, and mental health. 

Image: Tongyeong City

Naples Farm and Hansan Marina Resort are recently gaining popularity as wellness tourist destinations in Tongyeong.

Naples Farm is located in the cypress forest of Mireuksan Mountain in Tongyeong and offers a barefoot healing experience while walking barefoot in the forest while drinking phytoncide. 

“Tongyeong is a city with beautiful natural scenery where Hallyeohaesang National Park spreads out with spectacular views. I hope that many tourists will be able to experience various wellness tours where they enjoy the lush forest and indigo sea, and be able to heal themselves from the stress of everyday life,” a city official said.

