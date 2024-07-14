Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Adds New Offerings to its “Taste of Korea” Promotion

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has added three new offerings as part of its “Taste of Korea” promotion.

First, it is offering a “Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger”, which utilizes local flavors from Jinju in Gyeongnam province.

It also is offering the “Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin” as part of its breakfast menu.

Lastly, it is offering a “Yeongdong Shine Muscat McFizz” which features locally grown fruit mixed with Sprite.

The “Taste of Korea” promotion offers unique flavors and tastes of locally-inspired cuisine.

Previous promotions have included the “Changnyeong Garlic Burger” and a “Boseong Pork Burger”.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

