McDonald’s Adds New Offerings to its “Taste of Korea” Promotion

McDonald’s Korea has added three new offerings as part of its “Taste of Korea” promotion.

First, it is offering a “Jindo Green Onion Cream Croquet Burger”, which utilizes local flavors from Jindo island in South Jeolla province.

It also is offering “Mcshaker Fries” with 100% five grains from South Korea.

Lastly, it is offering a “7 Grain Shake” which also features 100% grains from Korea.

The “Taste of Korea” promotion offers unique flavors and tastes of locally-inspired cuisine.

Previous promotions have included the “Changnyeong Garlic Burger” and a “Boseong Pork Burger”.