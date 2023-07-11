Image: McDonald's Korea
McDonald’s Adds New Offerings to its “Taste of Korea” Promotion

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has added three new offerings as part of its “Taste of Korea” promotion.

First, it is offering a “Jindo Green Onion Cream Croquet Burger”, which utilizes local flavors from Jindo island in South Jeolla province.

It also is offering “Mcshaker Fries” with 100% five grains from South Korea.

Lastly, it is offering a “7 Grain Shake” which also features 100% grains from Korea.

The “Taste of Korea” promotion offers unique flavors and tastes of locally-inspired cuisine.

Previous promotions have included the “Changnyeong Garlic Burger” and a “Boseong Pork Burger”.

