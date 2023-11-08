Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Adds Sriracha Mayo to its Latest Chicken Burgers

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has introduced Sriracha Mayo to two of its popular new burgers — the McCrispy and the McSpicy Chicken Burgers.

The McCrispy Burger is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a special Sriracha mayo sauce with onions.

The McSpicy is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by Sriracha mayo sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

The McCrispy costs 8,400 won ala carte while the McSpicy costs 7,400 ala carte.

The burgers are on offer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Get Your Chili Ready at the 11th Annual HQ Chili Cook-off

Eat Like a Local: Seaman’s Club Accepting Orders For Thanksgiving Dinner

Convenience Stores Gear Up For Pepero Day With Unique Character Marketing

Yeongdo Coffee Festival to be Held This Weekend

Starbucks Introduces a Limited Offer “Cotton Sky Yogurt Blended” Drink

Burger King Introduces the ‘Bul Yangyang Maximum’

The Latest

Suyeong Yacht Center Redevelopment Enters a New Stage

Changwon Special City Completes Barefoot Dirt Road Construction at Masan Sculpture Park

Korea Destinations: 2023 Jinju Chrysanthemum Art Exhibition Extended Until Sunday

Kyiv City Ballet to Perform “The Nutcracker” in Busan

“Anhells” to Take Place This Friday in Seoul

Platform Reliability: Ensuring Continuity in Oil Trading Operations

Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
82 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
15 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 