McDonald’s Adds Sriracha Mayo to its Latest Chicken Burgers

McDonald’s Korea has introduced Sriracha Mayo to two of its popular new burgers — the McCrispy and the McSpicy Chicken Burgers.

The McCrispy Burger is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a special Sriracha mayo sauce with onions.

The McSpicy is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by Sriracha mayo sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

The McCrispy costs 8,400 won ala carte while the McSpicy costs 7,400 ala carte.

The burgers are on offer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.