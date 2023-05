McDonald’s Korea has brought back its popular McWings for a summer promotion.

The off-again-on-again menu item is being promoted with Sprite and a Waterbomb event promotion in Seoul.

A two-piece ala carte meal is 4,000 won or 4,800 won for a combo meal.

A four-piece ala carte meal is 6,700 won for a combo meal.

An eight-piece ala carte meal is 12,300.