McDonald’s Korea has introduced its latest offering, the “Quarter Pounder Cheese BBQ Bacon” burger.

The company describes it as a 1/4 pound, 113g heavy pure beef patty filled with smoky flavor with savory bacon and special barbecue sauce.

The Extra Value mean costs 9,800 won online with the Large Extra Value mean costing 10,400 won. The Ala Care is 7,600 won.

It’s available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.