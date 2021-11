McDonald’s Korea has introduced its latest burger creation, the Truffle Rich Potato Burger.

The company describes it as “Rich potatoes and two patties that fill your mouth,

plus a rich flavor of truffle demigras sauce”.

The burger is available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. and also comes discounted as part of their McLunch service.

The burger is on sale for 7,200 won ala carte or 8,800 won online and is on sale for a limited time.