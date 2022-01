McDonald’s has re-introduced two new burgers for the New Year — the Prosperity Burger Gold and Prosperity Burger Gold Special.

The Prosperity Burger Gold is a juicy beef patty with garlic sauce and the Prosperity Burger Gold Special is a juicy beef patty and hashbrown with barbecue sauce.

The Prosperity Burger Gold is set is 5,900 won per set and the Gold Special is 6,600 won.

It also has re-introduced its popular curly fries on Prosperity set meals.