Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Introduces Voice-Guided Self Service Kiosks

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has added voice-guided self-serve kiosks at several Seoul locations, to make it easier for visually impaired customers to order.

Per Korea Bizwire:

These special kiosks, equipped with voice guidance software and touch pads, were first installed at 15 McDonald’s stores near centers that assist visually impaired individuals and schools for the blind. People with vision problems can plug in their own earphones to hear instructions and menus, even in noisy environments.

This move by McDonald’s in South Korea is the second of its kind, with the first being in the United States. It’s also a groundbreaking step for fast-food restaurants in South Korea. McDonald’s Korea plans to extend this service to all of its stores in the country.

A company representative emphasized their commitment to meeting the needs of visually impaired customers, noting that they had been working on this service for a long time.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Burger King Offering a Truffle Mushroom Whopper for a Limited Time

Korean Dining Prices Continue to Rise Sharply

Busan to Celebrate “Coffee Day” This Saturday in Jung-gu

Chuseok Table Costs Expected to Decrease by Nearly 5% This Year

Disney Teams Up With Starbucks For a Collaboration & Autumn Promotion

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

The Latest

Uzbek National Heroically Rescues Restaurant Owner During Fire in Yangsan

Busan’s Brand Pop-up Exhibition Continues at LCT X The Sky

Korea Destinations: Embrace the Beauty of Fall With 18 Must-Visit Destinations in Gyeongnam

2023 Busan International Architecture Festival Gets Underway

Unlocking Accessibility: Making BNB Transfers Easier for Beginners

Power Outage Affects 20,000 Households in Nam-gu

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
94 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
23 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
24 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 