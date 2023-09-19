McDonald’s Introduces Voice-Guided Self Service Kiosks

McDonald’s Korea has added voice-guided self-serve kiosks at several Seoul locations, to make it easier for visually impaired customers to order.

Per Korea Bizwire:

These special kiosks, equipped with voice guidance software and touch pads, were first installed at 15 McDonald’s stores near centers that assist visually impaired individuals and schools for the blind. People with vision problems can plug in their own earphones to hear instructions and menus, even in noisy environments.

This move by McDonald’s in South Korea is the second of its kind, with the first being in the United States. It’s also a groundbreaking step for fast-food restaurants in South Korea. McDonald’s Korea plans to extend this service to all of its stores in the country.

A company representative emphasized their commitment to meeting the needs of visually impaired customers, noting that they had been working on this service for a long time.