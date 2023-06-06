Image: McDonald's Korea
McDonald’s Korea Adds Two New Chicken Burger Options

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new burgers into its line-up — the McCrispy Hot and Cheese Burger and the McSpicy Hot and Cheese Burger.

The McCrispy Hot and Cheese Burger is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a special McCrispy Hot and Cheese sauce with onions.

The Extra Value Meal costs 10,200 won online or 10,900 won for the large set.

The McSpicy Hot and Cheese is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a Hot and Cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.

The Extra Value Meal costs 9,700 won online or 10,400 won for the large set.

The burgers are on offer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

