McDonald’s Korea Adds Two New McCrispy Chicken Burger Options

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new burgers into its line-up — the McCrispy Deluxe Burger and the McCrispy Classic Burger.

The McCrispy Deluxe Burger is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a special smoky sauce with tomato and lettuce.

The Extra Value Meal costs 8,800 won online or 9,400 won for the large set.

The Extra Value Meal costs 8,800 won online or 8,600 won for the large set.

The burgers are on offer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

 

