McDonald’s Korea Adds Two New McCrispy Chicken Burger Options

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new burgers into its line-up — the McCrispy Deluxe Burger and the McCrispy Classic Burger.

The McCrispy Deluxe Burger is described as having a 100% whole chicken leg meat cajun chicken patty on a moist potato brioche bun accompanied by a special smoky sauce with tomato and lettuce.

The Extra Value Meal costs 8,800 won online or 9,400 won for the large set.

The burgers are on offer from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.