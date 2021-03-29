Image: McDoanld's Korea/YouTube Screenshot
McDonald’s Korea Bringing Back the Filet-O-Fish

McDonald’s Korea has announced that it is bringing back the Filet-O-Fish to its menus around the country after a 13-year hiatus.

The “Bring back the Filet-O-Fish” movement in Korea has been going on since 2008 when it suddenly disappeared from its menu after 20 years when it appeared on the original menu in 1998.

The Filet-O-Fish will make its return on April 1st.

For a limited time, McDonald’s Korea will also offer a Double Filet-O-Fish.

The Filet-O-Fish will cost 3,500 won a la carte and 4,500 won for a set, with the double costing 5,000 won or 6,000 won for the set.

