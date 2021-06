McDonald’s Korea has brought back the Triple Cheeseburger to its menus across the nation.

The triple cheeseburger features three juicy patties with three slices of cheese.

There is also a McLunch promotion on the set meal from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the price being discounted to 5,900 won, a 500 won savings from the in-store price.

The online price is 7,900 won.