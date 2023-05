McDonald’s Korea has brought back the popular Double Big Macs and also introduced a Big Mac BLT as part of its ongoing strategy to introduce revolving menus each month.

A Double Big Mac extra value meal costs 10,900 won online or 11,600 won for the large.

A Big Mac BLT extra value meal costs 9,700 won online or 10,400 won for the large.

The burgers can be ordered from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Some stores around the nation may not hold the promotion.