McDonald’s Korea Introduces New Big Arch Burger
Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Introduces New Big Arch Burger

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has introduced the Big Arch, a new oversized burger inspired by the company’s Golden Arches logo, with sales beginning nationwide on October 22.

The new menu item follows McDonald’s global Big Arch recipe, featuring two thick beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, fresh vegetables and a signature Big Arch sauce.

The burger also comes with a new sesame seed bun measuring 4.5 inches, making it larger than the buns used for many of the chain’s existing burgers.

According to McDonald’s, the Big Arch is designed around three features: its larger size, the combination of double beef patties and cheese, and the flavor of its signature sauce and crispy onions.

The burger will be available daily from 10:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. at participating restaurants.

Customers can also purchase Big Arch meal sets at discounted prices during McDonald’s lunch promotion, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The promotional meal pricing is available for in-store purchases only and excludes delivery orders.

Prices may vary by location and delivery service, while the Yangju Rest Area location is excluded from the launch.

McDonald’s said the Big Arch is a limited-time offering, with availability depending on individual restaurant supplies.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] -- Please subscribe to our channels.

Related Articles

Taste Your Way Through Five Countries at Seoul’s Gwanghui Road Festa

Busan’s Golden Rice Takes Center Stage at New Food Pop-Up

KFC Korea Brings Back Fried Chicken Skin With Special Promotion

Two Coffee Festivals Bring a Weekend of Coffee and Cafe Culture to Busan

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge Returns to North Port October 16–18

Hursimchung Bräu Oktoberfest Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Gwangalli Beach to Host First Busan Mayor’s Cup National Sea Kayak Competition

Busan UN Weeks Returns With Peace Events and Cultural Programs Through November 11

126 Chrysanthemum Varieties on Display at Geochang Memorial Park

Seoul Launches Free Nighttime Self-Driving Bus Along Cheonggyecheon

Bokyung Kim Solo Show @ SPACE DAT

Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
67%
7.4m/s
100%
Fri
19 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel