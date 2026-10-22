McDonald’s Korea Introduces New Big Arch Burger

McDonald’s Korea has introduced the Big Arch, a new oversized burger inspired by the company’s Golden Arches logo, with sales beginning nationwide on October 22.

The new menu item follows McDonald’s global Big Arch recipe, featuring two thick beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy onions, fresh vegetables and a signature Big Arch sauce.

The burger also comes with a new sesame seed bun measuring 4.5 inches, making it larger than the buns used for many of the chain’s existing burgers.

According to McDonald’s, the Big Arch is designed around three features: its larger size, the combination of double beef patties and cheese, and the flavor of its signature sauce and crispy onions.

The burger will be available daily from 10:30 a.m. until 4 a.m. at participating restaurants.

Customers can also purchase Big Arch meal sets at discounted prices during McDonald’s lunch promotion, which runs from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The promotional meal pricing is available for in-store purchases only and excludes delivery orders.

Prices may vary by location and delivery service, while the Yangju Rest Area location is excluded from the launch.

McDonald’s said the Big Arch is a limited-time offering, with availability depending on individual restaurant supplies.