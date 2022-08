McDonald’s Korea has gone retro by introducing an old flavor of Korea with its “88 Seoul Beef Burger”.

The company describes it as having “soft and savory egg cabbage salad,

crunchy croquette buns, and juicy beef patties full of flavor”.

The limited-time option is available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. with an Extra Value meal costing 9,000 won or 9,600 won for the large option.