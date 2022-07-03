McDonald’s Korea Introduces the “Boseong Green Tea Pork Burger”

McDonald’s Korea has added a new local flavored offer with the introduction of the Boseong Green Tea Pork Burger.

The company describes the burger as a “113g of tender and juicy Boseong Green Tea pork patty, with a rich taste of spicy cheese sauce topped with locally sourced cabbage and

red onion to make a perfect taste”.

The Boseong Green Tea Pork features pork fed with green tea from Boseong, a famous region for green tea in the country.

The burger is available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

An Extra Value meal costs 8,800 won on the McDonald’s app, or 9,400 won for the large set, and 7,100 won ala carte.