McDonald’s Korea continues to up its offerings with a new Cajun Cheese McChicken burger.

The company describes it as “Crunchy and savory chicken with spicy Cajun sauce,

fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and savory cheese for a richer taste”.

The new burger’s set is on promotion for 5,000 won during in-house lunch dining and is 7,100 won on their take-out delivery app for a regular size meal.