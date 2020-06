McDonald’s Korea has introduced its newest offering — the triple cheeseburger.

The new burger Extra Value Meal costs 7,900 won and 8,500 won for the larger option. It also costs 6,300 won ala carte.

The company has added a few new options in the past few weeks, while also introducing a new Chicken Snack Pack, a banana oreo McFlurry and a French Choco Cookie Stick.

New drinks have also been — added a Hallabong Chiller, Pear Chiller, and a Strawberry Chiller all for 3,200 won.