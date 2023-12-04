Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Bring Back Two Chili Burgers for Christmas

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has brought back two chili burgers for the month of December.

The double meat chili burger is described as being “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce, sour cream that resembles white snow, two layers of 100% beef patties, and salty cheese and bacon.”

The Meat Chili BLT Burger is described as “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce,
sour cream that resembles white snow, salty cheese, bacon, and fresh lettuce and tomatoes.”

Both burgers are available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Dunkin’ Introduces 4 Santa’s Wonderland Donuts for its DOM

Luxury Hotel Buffet Prices Rise as Year-end Gatherings Return

Piggy Bistro Closed Until December 12

Cube Steak Whopper Launched at Burger King

Eat Like a Local: It’s the Perfect Time for Hakkkongchi Mulhoe – Pohang Mulhoe in Yeonsan-dong

Free Coffee Event Happening Today in PNU, Next Monday in Centum City

The Latest

Busan Looks to Expand Economic Ties and Cultural Bonds with Beijing and Shanghai

Wednesday Performances of Korean Traditional Music & Dance Return

Busan Destinations: Children’s Grand Park Gets in the Holiday Spirit This December

Musinsa Standard Expected to Open in Seomyeon

“The Little Singers of Paris” to Perform in Sacheon December 21

Thousands of Rooks Reappear at the Taehwa River in Ulsan

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
70 %
1kmh
0 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
12 °
Wed
14 °
Thu
12 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 