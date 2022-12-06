Image: McDonald's Korea
Dine & Drink

McDonald’s Korea Introduces Two New Chili Burgers for Christmas

Haps Staff

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new chili burgers for the month of December.

The double meat chili burger is described as being “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce, sour cream that resembles white snow, two layers of 100% beef patties, and salty cheese and bacon.”

The Meat Chili BLT Burger is described as “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce,
sour cream that resembles white snow, salty cheese, bacon, and fresh lettuce and tomatoes.”

Both burgers are available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
3 ° C
3 °
3 °
60 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Tue
6 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
11 °
Fri
11 °
Sat
11 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 