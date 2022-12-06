McDonald’s Korea Introduces Two New Chili Burgers for Christmas

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new chili burgers for the month of December.

The double meat chili burger is described as being “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce, sour cream that resembles white snow, two layers of 100% beef patties, and salty cheese and bacon.”

The Meat Chili BLT Burger is described as “made with rich and exotic meat chili sauce,

sour cream that resembles white snow, salty cheese, bacon, and fresh lettuce and tomatoes.”

Both burgers are available daily from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m.