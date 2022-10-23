McDonald’s Korea Introduces Two New Pepperoni Pizza Burgers

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new pepperoni pizza burgers — the Pepperoni Pizza Burger and the Mega Pepperoni Pizza Burger as part of its 2022 Qatar World Cup promotion.

The burgers include two patties for the regular burger or four patties for the Mega burger, cheese, tomato, onions, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, pizza sauce, pepperoni, and dry onions between two “soccer buns”.

The new burger option is available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily, with the pepperoni Pizza Burger Extra Value Meal costing 9,300 won and 9,900 won for a large.

The Mega Pizza burger costs 11,800 won for the Extra Value Meal and 12,400 won for the large.