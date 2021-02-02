McDonald’s Korea Offering Up Two New Meat Chili Burgers

McDonald’s Korea has introduced two new chili burgers to its menu.

The “Meat Chili Beef Burger” comes with chili spread on a double cheeseburger, bacon, and sour cream, while the “Meat Chili Chicken Burger” comes with a McChicken covered with chili, lettuce, and sour cream.

The Meat Chili Beef Burger costs 6,300 won ala carte, 7,900 won for a regular set, or 8,500 for a large.

The Meat Chili Chicken Burger costs 5,700 ala carte, 7,300 for a regular set, or 7,900 for a large.

The new promotion ends on February 24.