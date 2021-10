McDonald’s Korea has upped its game by introducing a new Spicy Mac and Cheese Burger.

The new offering features a fried chicken patty topped with cayenne-pepper spiced Mac and Cheese made from Grana Padano and cheddar cheese with bacon, lettuce, and mayonnaise all on a sesame seed bun.

It will cost 6,200 a la carte and 7,500 won for the set while also costing 6,800 won during the McLunch special.

The new promotion begins today and runs through November 24.