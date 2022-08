McDonald’s Korea becomes the latest to announce a second price increase on menu items this year starting from next Thursday.

68 menu items, including desserts and drinks, will be affected by about a 4.8% raise.

Big Macs will also be raised by 300 won.

30 menu items were raised between 100 won and 300 won, with an average 2.8% increase earlier in February.

The price increase is being attributed to rising raw materials costs and international logistics costs the company said.