McDonald’s Korea to Raise Prices From the 17th

McDonald’s Korea becomes the latest to announce a price increase on menu items beginning from the 17th.

30 menu items will be raised between 100 won and 300 won, with an average 2.8% increase.

Bulgogi burgers are the most affected by the increase, while coffees will also see a price rise of 200 won.

Four burger sets, including the Bulgogi burger, Double Bulgogi Burger, Mac and Cheese Chicken Burger, and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese all will see 200 won to 300 won increases.

The two most popular sets, the Big Mac set and the Shanghai Spicy Chicken Burger set, will not be increased.

The price increase is being attributed to rising raw materials costs and international logistics costs the company said.