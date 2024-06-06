McDonald’s Launches Two Types of McSpicy Burgers Made Crispier With Rice Flour

McDonald’s has announced the launch of two new menu items: the ‘McSpicy Tabasco Sauce & Nachos’ and the ‘Double McSpicy Shanghai Burger,’ both featuring enhanced crispiness thanks to rice flour.

McDonald’s new chicken breast patty is made with rice flour crumbles, making it even crispier and more savory.

The ‘McSpicy Tabasco Sauce & Nachos’ and ‘Double McSpicy Shanghai Burger’ are variations of the classic McSpicy Shanghai Burger, designed to give customers a new way to enjoy the McSpicy experience.

The ‘McSpicy Tabasco Sauce & Nachos’ features Tabasco sauce and crispy nachos atop the upgraded chicken breast patty, delivering a more savory and spicy Mexican flavor. Cheese enhances the harmony of flavors, while lettuce and tomatoes add freshness.

The ‘Double McSpicy Shanghai Burger’ adds an extra patty to the beloved McSpicy Shanghai Burger, offering a more abundant experience with two chicken breast patties. Each bite promises the unique, mouth-filling taste of McSpicy that customers love.

Additionally, McDonald’s will extend its sales hours for McNuggets, McSpicy Chicken Tenders, and ‘McWings to 24 hours a day, allowing customers to enjoy them alongside the McMorning menu.