McDonald’s Resumes French Fry Sales After Supply Issues

By Haps Staff

McDonald’s announced on the 26th that it would resume sales of French fries, which had been suspended due to supply issues.

Along with the resumption of French fry sales, set menus will also be available once again.

In response to the supply issues, McDonald’s plans to allow customers to change side menus at no additional cost when ordering a set menu until the supply and demand for French fries are fully normalized.

Customers ordering a set menu can choose from four side menu options that can be swapped for French fries for free. These options include McNuggets, Golden Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Coleslaw, and McWings, at no extra charge.

Previously, McDonald’s Korea had stopped selling French fries on the 20th due to concerns that the quality of the frozen potatoes supplied was below standards.

