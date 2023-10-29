McDonald’s to Raise Prices on 13 Items This Week

McDonald’s Korea will implement a 3.7% average price increase for 13 menu items, effective from this week.

The adjustment, attributed to the surge in food and shipping expenses, will impact various offerings, including the Big Mac.

Set to take effect from November 2, the Big Mac will see a 300-won hike, rising to 5,500 won.

Additionally, both the McSpicy Shanghai Burger and the Bulgogi Burger will experience a 300-won price increase. The cost of an Egg Bulgogi Burger will be raised by 400 won, while the Iced Drip Coffee price will see a 200-won increase.

Despite these changes, McDonald’s Korea emphasized that certain items, such as the Happy Meal along with the McLunch items, will maintain their current prices.

This isn’t the first time the fast-food giant has adjusted its pricing strategy, as it previously implemented price adjustments in February.

The decision to revise prices comes in response to the ongoing escalation of ingredient and shipping costs, which have substantially impacted the company’s operational expenses.

McDonald’s Korea emphasized the necessity of this step, driven by the aim to maintain the quality of its offerings while managing the economic challenges posed by the current market conditions.