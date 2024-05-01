McDonald’s to Raise Prices on 16 Items From Today

McDonald’s Korea will increase prices on 16 menu items by an average of 2.8% starting from May 2, citing rising logistics and labor costs.

Among the affected items are the Egg Bulgogi Burger, Bulgogi Burger, Cheese Burger, and Triple Cheese Burger.

However, prices for items like the Big Mac will remain unchanged, as stated by the company.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has adjusted its prices. Last November, prices on 13 items went up by 3.7%, following a 5.4% increase in February the previous year.

Despite price adjustments, McDonald’s Korea reported record earnings of 1.118 trillion won in 2023, up from 994.6 billion won in the previous year.

Operating losses also decreased to 20.28 billion won from 27.78 billion won, with net losses narrowing to 31.88 billion won from 36.29 billion won.