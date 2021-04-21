Image: Ananti Hilton Busan
Dine & Drink

McQueen’s New Spring Menu Features European Specialities

Haps Staff

McQueen’s at the Ananti Hilton Busanis offering a unique dining experience with new European menu options.

The new buffet menu items include:

Bites — Red Crab Carocha, Potato & Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Crispy Fried Shrimp
Raw — Seafood Ceviche and Nacho Chips, Vegan Salad
Smaller bites — Saffron Arancini, Spicy BBQ Burrito
Bigger options — Oven-Baked Trout
From the Grill — Grilled baked lamb, grilled lobster
Pizza — Stella pizza
On the Side — Cheese bread

Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
17 %
4.1kmh
0 %
Thu
26 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
16 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 