McQueen’s New Spring Menu Features European Specialities

McQueen’s at the Ananti Hilton Busanis offering a unique dining experience with new European menu options.
The new buffet menu items include:
Bites — Red Crab Carocha, Potato & Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Crispy Fried Shrimp
Raw — Seafood Ceviche and Nacho Chips, Vegan Salad
Smaller bites — Saffron Arancini, Spicy BBQ Burrito
Bigger options — Oven-Baked Trout
From the Grill — Grilled baked lamb, grilled lobster
Pizza — Stella pizza
On the Side — Cheese bread
Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views.