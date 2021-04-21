McQueen’s New Spring Menu Features European Specialities

McQueen’s at the Ananti Hilton Busanis offering a unique dining experience with new European menu options.

The new buffet menu items include:

Bites — Red Crab Carocha, Potato & Goat Cheese Bruschetta, Crispy Fried Shrimp

Raw — Seafood Ceviche and Nacho Chips, Vegan Salad

Smaller bites — Saffron Arancini, Spicy BBQ Burrito

Bigger options — Oven-Baked Trout

From the Grill — Grilled baked lamb, grilled lobster

Pizza — Stella pizza

On the Side — Cheese bread

Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views.