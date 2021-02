Located on the top floor of the Ananti Hilton hotel, McQueen’s Lounge features panoramic sea views and a Strawberry Afternoon Tea Set for two.

The offer includes cute desserts made from fresh and sweet strawberries in-season.

It runs weekdays from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. and costs 65,000 won for two people.

The promotion runs until March 31, 2021.