Meat Prices Continue to Rise in Korea

Haps Staff

Customers at meat restaurants and grocery stores are noticing an increase in meat prices across the nation.

According to the Korean Livestock Quality Assurance Institute, hanwoo beef prices in May were at their highest in the past 10 years.

Prices have risen 18% year-on-year and are up 80% since they hit their low in 2013.

Additionally, pork prices have also increased by 18% this year, reaching over 5,100 per kg.

The rise in prices are attributed to a much higher demand for people eating at home as diners tended to shun restaurants during March and April.

Haps Staff
