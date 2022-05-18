Image: Changwon City
Media Façade to be Built on the Bridge Over The River Kwai

Changwon Special City will install a media façade and LED landscape lighting on the Bridge over the River Kwai, formerly Jedo Link Bridge, located in Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, with a total project cost of 1 billion won, and create a photo zone.

The ‘Jeodo River Kwai Bridge Media Facade Installation Project’ is a regional transfer project for the balanced development of tourism resources in 2022.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July and be completed in November.

The city plans to present a piece of art using the bridge as a screen by adding a media façade with colorful and dynamic content to the bridge skywalk on the River Kwai, which is illuminated by the Milky Way at night, and LED line landscape lighting.

The bridge connecting Gubok-ri, Gusan-myeon, Masanhappo-gu, and Jedo-do, is a place where you can enjoy the thrill of walking on the sea with tempered glass on a part of the floor and enjoy a romantic atmosphere with colorful landscape lighting.

It was selected as one of Korea’s 100 best night tours in 2020 by the Korea Tourism Organization.

The city plans to develop the Gusan-myeon area into a marine tourist attraction by remodeling the marine drama set, a tourist attraction near the bridge over the River Kwai, by the end of next year, and creating a coastal trail that can be safely walked around the set even at night.

