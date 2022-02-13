Lifestyle

Medical Institutions for Managing At-home and Outpatient Treatment for COVID-19

Busan City News

The city of Busan has released a list of medical institutions for managing at-home treatment for COVID-19 and outpatient care centers.

Medical Institutions for managing at-home treatment

Medical institutions for managing at-home treatment provide medical care to covid-19 patients undergoing at-home treatment (self-isolation). Through phone or mobile application, medical experts monitor the patient’s health conditions one or two times a day, provide remote diagnosis and prescribe medicine.

List of medical Institutions for managing at-home treatment (Korean)

Outpatient care centers

Outpatient care centers where patients receive at-home care could visit for face-to-face treatment at the decision of the medical institution for managing at-home treatment.

*Regular patients, suspected cases of COVID-19 and persons under self-quarantine are not subject to outpatient care center treatment.

List of outpatient care centers (Korean)

