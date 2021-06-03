Meet Busan with Sounds: The City’s YouTube Video Series “The Sound of Busan’s Heritage”

The Official Busan Metropolitan City YouTube channel has released a video series titled, “The sound of Busan’s heritage.” The series will introduce local foods and tourist attractions in Busan as sound-oriented ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos.

The first video of the series features ASMR sounds of making Dongnae pajeon (Dongnae-style green onion pancake), one of Busan’s famous local foods.

The second video of the series features ASMR healing sounds of various clusters of trees, including bamboo, upright Korean red pine, and cypress in the Gijang Ahopsan Forest.

The sounds of Geumjeongsanseong Fortress makgeolli will be launched as the third video of the series.

The city plans to provide a video series featuring various tourist attractions and foods to promote the international tourist city of Busan and hopes to make it easier for people to bear with the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.