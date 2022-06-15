Meet Gwenaël Breton, A Retired French Soldier Who is Rowing From Busan to San Francisco

Gwenaël Breton, a French double Ironman explorer and former military of the French Special Forces is currently on a solitary tour around the world by bike and rowing to help promote his message of hope to wounded war veterans

His 33,000-kilometer journey began in January 2021 by bike from his hometown Bayonne near the Atlantic Ocean in the south of France to Vladivostok Russia, and he is now in Busan preparing to row from Korea to San Francisco, USA.

The next part of his journey sees him on the bike again from the US west coast to the east before rowing back from Boston to Bayonne.

An adventurer at heart, he boasts an impressive resume with stints as a Chief Warrant Officer, operational faller during the release of hostages, and a commando instructor.

“In 2012, in the Sahel, during a night helicopter jump in operational training, I myself was injured. I also experienced fierce fighting where friends were seriously injured by bullets. There followed a long reconstruction work and the desire to create an association to support the war wounded by carrying out sporting challenges,” he told FranceInfo in an interview conducted last year.

He will talk at QG (Quartier General) French Café next to BUFS university campus on Thursday evening, June 16 at 7:30 pm (expect to pay 10,000 won for food and drinks), and then again at the French restaurant Les Planches in Songjeong on Saturday, June 18 at 3 pm which are hosted by Alliance Francaise.

If you wish to attend the French buffet from 1 pm, it will cost 40,000 won however the conference at 3 pm is free of charge.

Ahead of his talks, we caught up with him as he describes his incredible journey around the world.

What inspired you to begin this journey across the world?

Traveling around the world is, I think, the dream of many people. It was mine!

Following numerous injuries, both professional and personal, both physical and psychological, I realized that life is far too important to be insignificant. So, even if it’s not easy, I decided to leave everything to dare to live and share this adventure as a broken face to inspire the injured to achieve their own dreams.

What kind of difficulties do you expect to have or have already experienced?

You could say that I didn’t choose the best time to start this round-the-world trip. I left on January 15, 2021 from Bayonne, France, in the midst of a global health crisis. My biggest difficulty was first of all administrative to cross the 12 land borders with my bike to reach my first objective, the North Pacific.

It is therefore almost a year after my departure that I manage to do so, arriving in Vladivostok, Russia, after countless detours, a few expectations, and above all adaptation of my journey.

Adapting is one of the values ​​that I want to pass on to the injured in order to “stay the course” that we have set ourselves.

How did Busan make it as part of your journey and why did you choose here to launch your trip to America?

Chance does not exist and I receive a lot of positive waves in this country, which is South Korea.

In order not to abandon this project, faced with this new delicate situation, which is the war between Russia and Ukraine, I have redirected all my logistical efforts from Vladivostok to Busan.

It’s a very stimulating new challenge because no one has ever rowed from South Korea to the USA.

In Busan, the marina, seems to me to be an excellent base for preparation and departure to take up this extreme challenge of crossing the North Pacific by rowing, alone, without stopovers or assistance.

How mentally and physically challenging is it to do this kind of trip on your own?

Indeed, this solitary and united world tour is very involved mentally and physically. It is, in itself, a bit like the journey of an injured person that we imagine to be insurmountable. It is alone in front of oneself that one manages to overcome the ordeal.

The hardest part is taking the first step and once you have dared, a whole chain of solidarity is set up, which warms the heart of both the giver and the receiver. It simply gives meaning to life.

This first part of the bike was very difficult physically and mentally and more particularly, on my 10,000km Trans-Siberian from Tbilisi, Georgia to Vladivostok.

The Siberian cold is terrible, with temperatures down to -32° while I slept outside on my unique bicycle, which turns into a bed. This stage was the most dangerous with this very harsh climate and all the trucks passing me every day.

Today I am preparing for the most mentally difficult part. Facing my loneliness on this crossing of the North Pacific over a period of 4 to 5 months. Physically, it’s amazing how the human body is able to adapt.

During these troubling times, especially with the war in Ukraine, how important do you think your message of hope is now?

After 22 years in the army, of which more than half were in the French Special Forces, I understand all the more the meaning of the word “war”. I am particularly sensitive to it and what we are experiencing today is hopeless.

The world is hurt, the world is suffering from all its torments that impact us all! The reason why we must stay the course and the good.

This world tour I have chosen to lead its heart and soul, risking my life with the determination to radiate this joy of living to preserve the hearts and dreams of our wounded souls to, perhaps, restore a hint of hope in humanity, to whoever wants to receive it to appreciate, even be, its virtues.

For more information about his trip on his website here.