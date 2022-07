Beginning this week, every Friday sees a new language exchange event at Cafe With near Kyungsung University and Pukyoung University.

The exchange features not only language but a cultural exchange as well and a good chance to learn some fun interesting Korean games.

The event takes place from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Friday and the entrance fee is the cost of a beverage between 4,000 won and 6,000 won.