Meet the Mango Dessert Buffet at The Lounge and Bar

Eat mangos to your heart’s content this summer at The Lounge and Bar at Seomyeon’s Lotte Hotel.

Event Information

Buffet

42 types of food on offer + Mangoade + Raw mango (1/2) + Mango sorbet + Black tea or coffee

Buffet price

Adult: 67,000 won (per person)

Elementary school student: 40,000 won (per person)

24 months to preschool Child: 25,000 won (per person)

Mango Afternoon Tea Set

Consists of 11 desserts + 3 sandwiches

Price: 69,000 won (sold separately from Mango Buffet)

Event Period: Through August 28