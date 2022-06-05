Image: Lotte Hotel Seomyon
Dine & Drink

Meet the Mango Dessert Buffet at The Lounge and Bar

Haps Staff

Eat mangos to your heart’s content this summer at The Lounge and Bar at Seomyeon’s Lotte Hotel.

Event Information

Buffet 

42 types of food on offer + Mangoade + Raw mango (1/2) + Mango sorbet + Black tea or coffee 

Buffet price
Adult: 67,000 won (per person)
Elementary school student: 40,000 won (per person)
24 months to preschool Child: 25,000 won (per person)

Mango Afternoon Tea Set 

Consists of 11 desserts + 3 sandwiches

Price: 69,000 won (sold separately from Mango Buffet)

Event Period: Through August 28

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Sun
19 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 