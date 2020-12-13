NewsBusan News

“Mega-City” Promotion Team Looks to Bolster Economy in Southeast Region

BeFM News

Following an amendment to the Local Government Act, which passed the National Assembly for the first time in 32 years, the city of Busan plans to propose a pilot project for the nation’s first special local government.

The city formed last month a “Mega-City” Promotion Team and is reviewing laws, systems, support organizations, and external cooperation opportunities to form a special local self-governing body.

Acting Busan mayor Byun Seong-wan said, combining the strengths of Busan and its major city infrastructure with the economic hub of Ulsan and the industrial complex cluster in South Gyeongsang Province will give the region a competitive edge to respond to the greater capital region’s attraction.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Travel

