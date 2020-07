Mega Mart’s around the city are holding “Mega Black Day”, their annual big discount sale from July 15 through 19.

Discounts range from 10% to 50% on all items in all five stores in the city on over 2,000 goods, including meats, fruits and vegetables, fashion, household goods and appliances

Some special discounts only apply to Mega Mart card holders.

The Mega Black Sale has been held since 2009.