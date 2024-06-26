Mega Mart’s Gijang Branch Relauches as a Food Specialty Mart

Mega Mart’s Gijang branch, which opened in 2010, has been relaunched as a food specialty mart.

This relaunch features a strategic placement of food items, with a focus on fresh and processed foods prominently displayed at the front of the store.

The fresh food section as well as marine and livestock products, has been expanded by over 40%.

One of the highlights of the revamped store is a new alcohol specialty corner, boasting more than 1,200 types of alcohol from around the world. This includes a wide variety of wines, whiskeys, beers, soju, white liquor, sake, and traditional liquors.

In addition to these changes, Mega Mart has expanded its range of directly operated brand products.

The store now features ‘Dongrae Sushi’, an authentic sushi restaurant offering over 50 types of sushi made fresh daily, and ‘Haru Tofu’, an in-store corner producing tofu from 100% domestic soybeans every day.

The selection of instant foods has also grown significantly, with the addition of chicken salad side dishes, over 200 types of sauces from Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Japanese cuisines, and a coffee corner offering more than 300 types of coffee categorized by function and brand. Furthermore, the variety of refrigerated and frozen foods has been expanded to over 500 types.

To cater to the demand for home appliances in nearby residential areas such as Ilgwang New Town, the Gijang branch has also introduced ‘Land 500’. This electronics section spans 150 pyeong and sells 500 specially selected home appliance products at the lowest online prices to customers who sign up for a paid membership.