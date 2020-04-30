Lifestyle

Megabox to Reopen Theaters in Daegu, Daejeon, Pohang and Ulsan From Today

BeFM News

South Korean multiplex operator Megabox announced that it will reopen 11 theaters this week after shutting them down for about a month due to the novel coronavirus.

Its cinemas, including those in Pohang, Daegu, Daejeon, and Ulsan, will resume operations starting tomorrow.

Megabox, one of the three biggest theater chains, has closed 11 out of 44 branches across the country since the end of March, citing a sharp drop in demand.

With the spread of COVID-19 peaking in March, the number of moviegoers fell to an all-time low of 1.83 million last month.

A year ago, 14.67 million tickets were sold across the nation over the one-month period.

BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

