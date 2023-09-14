Events

Memorial Screenings for Godard

The Busan Cinema Center will pay tribute to Franco-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard with screenings this weekend.

Event Information

Period: September 13-15, 2023

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

Fragments of Conversations with Jean-Luc Godard / Morceaux de conversations avec Jean-Luc Godard

Histories of Cinema / Histoire(s) du cinema

Breathless / A bout de souffle

Movie Times

 

