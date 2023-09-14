Memorial Screenings for Godard

The Busan Cinema Center will pay tribute to Franco-Swiss film director Jean-Luc Godard with screenings this weekend.
Event Information
Period: September 13-15, 2023
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Fragments of Conversations with Jean-Luc Godard / Morceaux de conversations avec Jean-Luc Godard
Histories of Cinema / Histoire(s) du cinema
Breathless / A bout de souffle